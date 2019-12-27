









Brenda Carol Fultz, 68, of Lily, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Ottis Fultz.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Sunday, December 29, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randall Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 – 8:30 P.M. Saturday, December 28 at Hart Funeral Home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.