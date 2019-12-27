Previous Story
Brenda Carol Fultz
Brenda Carol Fultz, 68, of Lily, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Ottis Fultz.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Sunday, December 29, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randall Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 – 8:30 P.M. Saturday, December 28 at Hart Funeral Home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.