









Brenda Ada Hall, age 59, of Pepper Mill Lane, Gray, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on October 23, 1960 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Ernest Ray Inman Sr. and Amelia (Paul) Inman. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Ray Inman Jr.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Canada (Tiffany) of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Miley Joe Canada and Summer Berry; great-grandchild, Mia Berry; companion, Larry Hughes of Gray; four sisters, Margie Canada (Lloyd) of Williamsburg, Sharon Merida (Charles) of Barbourville, Karen Dennison of Crossville, Tennessee and Lisa Pritchett (Tony) of Chatsworth, Georgia; two brothers, Ricky Inman (Clara) of London and Earl Inman (Deborah) of Gray; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, November 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steven Hughes and Rev. Randall Weddles officiating. Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Harold Canada Cemetery on Nannie Hubbard Road in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.