Breaking News: Southern Laurel County barricade situation ends with capture of wanted murder suspect











(Story By Mark White, Jennifer K. Perkins, and Dean Manning)

One of two suspects, who is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the Sunday killing of a man in East Bernstadt, was captured following a barricade situation with police Wednesday afternoon in southern Laurel County.

Some details about the incident remain unclear, but Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy, was captured following a standoff at a Keavy residence, which lasted several hours.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root confirmed about 3:30 p.m. that Gray had been taken into custody and was on his way to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department where authorities planned to Mirandize him and question him.

The barricade situation apparently started sometime around noon Wednesday and concluded about 3:15 p.m. at a residence off Rooks Branch and West City Dam Road, said Laurel County Sheriff’s Department Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Acciardo said that authorities received a tip and developed information that Gray was inside the home, which was owned by a relative.

Initially Gray didn’t respond to law enforcement commands to come to the door, and sheriff’s deputies received assistance from West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, which brought its thermal imaging camera to the scene, which confirmed that someone was inside, Acciardo said.

Root said that authorities used gas in an attempt to force Gray from the residence.

After that didn’t work, a special response team composed of Laurel County deputies and others made entry into the residence where they discovered Gray hiding in the attic under some insulation, Root said.

Acciardo said that authorities did not find Gray with a weapon Wednesday.

No one was injured during Wednesday’s incident.

Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of East Bernstadt, is also a suspect in the killing of Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester, which occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday. The killing happened off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot about five miles north of London in the East Bernstadt area, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

Two suspects allegedly fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the fatal shooting, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Gray was wanted for murder, and Lewis was wanted for complicity to commit murder, according to the release.

Lewis’ whereabouts remain unclear.

Acciardo said that Lewis hasn’t been located yet, but authorities have developed some information about her possible whereabouts.

A previous sheriff’s department release indicated that both suspects were considered “armed and dangerous.”

This is a breaking story and additional details will be released once they become available.