BREAKING NEWS: Propane truck overturned on Hightop Road

Posted On 13 Dec 2019
A truck carrying propane overturned on Hightop Road at the intersection of Poff Circle Friday afternoon.

The truck went off the shoulder of the road, and tipped over at about 1:45 p.m. Friday. Rescue officials are on scene are attempting to remove truck, which currently completely blocks the roadway.

The road is closed to through traffic until further notice. No one was injured in the accident.

