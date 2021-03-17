Breaking News: Kentucky House of Representatives approves Corbin annexation bill late Tuesday night











A bill that will allow Corbin to annex into Laurel County was approved by the Kentucky House of Representatives late Tuesday evening.

Senate Bill 274, which was previously approved by the Kentucky Senate, was approved shortly before midnight by a vote of 62 – 25.

The bill will allow Corbin to annex into areas in southern Laurel County around the Exit 29 corridor it has existing infrastructure.

The bill was brought to the floor of the House about 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, which was the last day that the Kentucky General Assembly could pass a bill and still have time to override any vetoes by Gov. Andy Beshear this legislative session.

Several Laurel County representatives spoke out in opposition of the bill, which had been sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, who represents Whitley County among other counties.

Following about 30 minutes of discussion where 82nd Rep. Regina Huff fielded various questions, the vote was taken and the results were announced about 11:47 p.m.

