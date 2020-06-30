Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Breaking news: Huff, Willis confirmed as winners as June 23 election results are certified Tuesday

Posted On 30 Jun 2020
In the two local races on the ballot in Whitley County on June 23, 82nd State Rep. Regina Petrey Huff, R-Williamsburg, and Interim Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis came out victorious.

Huff defeated challenger Matt Anderson.

In Whitley County, Huff garnered 4,535 votes to Anderson’s 2,564.

Huff also led in Laurel County, 864-474.

The final vote total was Huff 5,399 to Anderson’s 3,038.

Willis, who was battling Terry “TJ” Hamblin in the race to fulfill the unexpired term of Kay Schwartz, garnered 5,154 votes to Hamblin’s 2,015.

For further details, see Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal.

