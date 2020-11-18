Breaking News: Gov. Andy Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions











During his daily 4 p.m. press briefing Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new COVID-19 related restrictions, which he has been warning about since Monday.

Coronavirus is currently the third leading cause of death in America, Beshear noted when talking about the need to take additional action.

He described the new restrictions as “surgical and targeted steps” that will be last three to six weeks in duration.

These new restrictions include:

• Bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor service, but delivery, meals to go, and outdoor service can continue. Beshear said that a $40 million fund is being launched to assist restaurant and bars impacted by these restrictions, which will help offset some of the economic loss for these businesses. Many restaurants can qualify for $10,000 in funding.

• Attendance at venue spaces, such as weddings and funerals, will be limited to no more than 25 people per room.

• Further limit family gatherings to your current household plus one other households not to exceed eight people.

• Gyms are limited to 33 percent occupancy with no group classes allowed. This also applies to pools. Masks will be required.

These restrictions start effective Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Other restrictions include:

• All public and private schools (K-12) must cease in-person instruction beginning Nov. 23. Middle and high schools will remain in remote instruction until Jan. 4, 2021. Elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7, if their county is not in the red zone and the school follows all healthy at schools guidance.

“None of these decisions are easy. None of them are going to be popular,” Beshear added.

Additional details will be provided later on www.thenewsjournal.net.