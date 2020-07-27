Breaking News: Gov. Andy Beshear announces closure of all bars, reduces restaurant capacity to 25 percent











Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon that he would be closing all bars in Kentucky bars for two weeks and that he is reducing the capacity of restaurants for in-person dining to 25 percent in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“We are in an escalation of cases where our positivity rate continues to increase,” Beshear noted. “Statewide action is necessary.”

Beshear noted that both federal and state officials agree on four steps necessary in states that have COVID-19 cases escalating.

Beshear said that the state has already started two steps, which include a requirement that everyone wear a mask. The second step is limiting social and non-commercial gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

“We really have to control house parties. It is an area where we are seeing spread,” he said.

The third step is to require bars to close for two weeks starting July 28. When bars are allowed to re-open, there will be a seat requirement.

Beshear added that there are a lot of responsible bar owners, who are having to pay for the consequences of others.

The fourth step is to limit restaurants to 25 percent in-person seating.

“Now it’s time to do the things we need to do to control this virus,” he said.

Beshear is also recommending that all schools wait until at least the third week of August before starting in-person classes.