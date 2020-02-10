BREAKING: Local roadway closures due to flooding











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists the following roadways listed below have been reported as being closed due to high water.

Please do not drive through flooded waters and respect any barriers and signs that may be in place.

(10:30 a.m. update)

Knox County

KY 459 mile points 0-1, 3-5

KY 11 mile points 2-3

Whitley County

KY 1064 mile points 4.8 and 5.5.

KY 779 mile point 10.1

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.