









Brayden Edward Joseph Sullivan, age 5, of Woodbine, Kentucky, departed this life on April 12, 2020, at the Cincinnati Childrens Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 2014 in Corbin, Kentucky to Edward Joseph Sullivan, Jr. and Stephanie Nicole Hill. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Joseph Sullivan; cousin, Scarlett Vandemark; and uncle, Brandon Lee Hill.

He is survived by his parents, Stephanie Nicole Hill of Woodbine and Edward Joseph Sullivan, Jr. of Woodbine; three sisters, Haley Sullivan, Kaley-Joe Sullivan, and Baley Sullivan, all of Woodbine; brother, Camden (Eli) Sullivan of Woodbine; grandparents, Diane Sullivan of Wallins, Kentucky, Sandy Hill of Williamsburg, Arthur Hill of Williamsburg, Amanda Rogers of Williamsburg, and Greg Hill of Williamsburg; great-grandparents, Arnold and Darlene Morgan of Corbin; several aunts and uncles and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He will be laid to rest in the Moore Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Sullivan and Hill families in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.