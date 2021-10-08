Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Brashear’s Grocery owner Oral Lewis dead at 64.

Posted On 08 Oct 2021
The Williamsburg community has suffered a tragic loss with the death of Brashear’s Grocery owner Oral Lewis.

The store, located on Main Street in Williamsburg, featured daily lunch along with special holiday and Sunday buffets.

“It was family friendly. He was family friendly,” said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison of Lewis. “It was pure Williamsburg. It felt like home.”

With Brashear’s located just a few blocks from Williamsburg Independent School and just up the hill from Williamsburg City Hall, Harrison said Lewis was frequently involved in catering school events and city functions.

“It was always done with a smile and class,” Harrison said.

“If we needed something for downtown, he was there,” he said.

Lewis died Monday at Baptist Health Corbin. He was 64.

Lewis’ funeral was held Thursday at Ellison Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

