









Brandy Jean Brummett, 40, Atlanta, GA, formerly of Woodbine, KY, was born in Barbourville, KY on October 19, 1978 to Roger Brummett and Debra Elliott and departed this life in Atlanta.

She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed cooking, fishing, loved kids and time with family.

Her stepfather, David Lang; grandparents, Jack and Thelma Elliott; and a cousin, Leslie Nantz preceded her in death.

Brandy is survived by her loving mother, Debra Elliott of Woodbine; a son, Jeffrey Allan Scott Anderson of Elizabethtown, KY; a brother, James Elliott of Youngstown, OH; a sister, Ann Woods and husband Reginald of Elizabethtown, OH; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral services were conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 27, with Rev. Reed Murphy and Rev. Earl Tye officiating. Family and friends gathered at the Jack Elliott Cemetery at Woodbine following the service for the interment.

Barbourville Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.