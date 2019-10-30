









Boyd White, age 86, of Cumberland Avenue, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center in Williamsburg. He was born on December 15, 1932 in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late Elias Edmondson and Bessie White. He was also preceded in death by a son, David Glen White; a brother, Cloyd White; and a sister, Irene White.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Kersey of Williamsburg; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; three special grandchildren, Donald Kersey of Corbin, Sheila Irene Kersey (William Driggers) of Corbin and Rebecca Walsh (Sean) of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, November 3 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, November 3 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronald Canada officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.