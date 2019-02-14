Bowling Green man gets four years for killing of Corbin native













Corbin native Kenneth “Alex” Davis died in early September 2018 after being shot by his college roommate.

His killer, 22-year-old Peter Gall, of Bowling Green, finally received justice last Wednesday; sentenced to four years in prison during a formal sentencing hearing in Warren Circuit Court on a charge of reckless homicide.

Gall originally pleaded guilty to the amended charge last November after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. Originally, he was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Davis died from a single gunshot wound he sustained while with a group of friends at a location about a mile from the Western Kentucky University campus. Police described the shooting as an alcohol-fueled incident. Gall’s attorney, Alan Simpson, maintained throughout that it was not an intentional shooting and that the two were very good, if not the best of friends.

Gall reported the incident himself at about 12:09 a.m. on Sept. 3. When police arrived at the scene, they found Davis on the floor bleeding. He died shortly thereafter from the gunshot injury.

Davis was a 2014 graduate of Corbin High School and a promising student at WKU. He was studying medicine and he was a member of the WKU Student Counsel and Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Mary Martin Diamond, who went to school with Davis’ mother, Erika, described Alex as a charming and charismatic person who made friends with everyone, including her son, Spencer.

“He made Spencer more comfortable with getting to know everyone,” Mary Diamond said. “That is how Alex was.”

“We will love you forever Alex Davis!” Diamond added. “You are in our heart and soul!”

Brad Harris, who coached the Corbin High School Golf Team when Harris played, said a variety of words have been used to describe Davis, most of them remembering him as a very happy person who loved life.

“All of those things are true,” Harris said. “He was a joy for me to coach.”

Harris said Davis played on the golf team from the time he was in middle school and throughout that time, he was always joking around and having a good time.

“I never saw him get upset about anything,” Harris said. “He was very steady both on the golf course and in everything else in life.”

“It is hard to put into words how good a guy he was,” Harris added.

Gall was taken into custody the night of the shooting, but soon posted a cash $100,000 bond and was free pending his sentencing. He was taken into custody following the hearing.