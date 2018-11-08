‘Borrowed Angels’ event celebrating lives of babies who have died to be held Friday













Mothers and family members who have lost a baby are invited to an event celebrating the lives of newborn who died at, or soon after birth, and still born children.

The eighth annual Borrowed Angels event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Grace on the Hill Methodist Church.

Amy Jackson, a 24-year veteran at Baptist Health Corbin, working in the Labor and Delivery Department, is organizing the event.

“It is something that God called me to do when I experienced being involved in the delivery of a full term baby that didn’t make it,” Jackson said.

Jackson said when a baby dies during delivery at the hospital she tries to work with the mother and the family to have a moment with the child.

“We get the baby cleaned up and clothed and I will do pictures with the family. I put the pictures on a memory disk so the family has them,” Jackson explained.

“I have been called to the ER and OR to do it.”

The event will feature singing and poems from mothers and family members. In addition, they will be welcome and encouraged to talk about their experiences.

“It is more of a banquet-type event,” Jackson said.

As part of the event mothers and families will be invited to decorate sky lanterns. To culminate the event, the lanterns will be released.

“People write their baby’s name and messages to them,” Jackson said of what she has seen done previously.

The event is free and open to the public. More information is available on the Borrowed Angels Facebook page, or by contacting Jackson at 528-1212 ext. 4609.

“You never get over it,” Jackson said of a mother losing a child.