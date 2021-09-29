Boone Way Yard Sale set for Oct. 1-2 in Corbin, London











If you live in or around Corbin and have some gently used items that you would like to get rid of, then you might want get ready for an upcoming yard sale that will stretch from Corbin to Richwood in Boone County.

The Boone Way Yard Sale stretches almost 200 miles and will take place Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2.

The yard sale was born out of the rescheduled US 25 Yard Sale in 2020, which was postponed from spring to fall due to COVID-19.

“Organizers hope that going to a two-day event will marry the sellers with the shoppers better and make for a better event for both groups. We also hope for some cooler, nicer weather too,” organizers said in a release.

“School teams, clubs and church groups have discovered these events provide them with an outreach opportunity and a chance to make some much needed funding as well.”

In order to participate, price your items at a reasonable price, find a good location along US 25, and have extra bold and visible signage, organizers suggest.

“Having both really means success. Make sure you have permission to set up, set up safely, prepare for some wind, and have a great time,” the release stated.

For more information, call (859) 779-3005, visit the website at ua25yardsale.com, or go to the Boone Way Yard Sale Facebook page.