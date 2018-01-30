Book signing scheduled for author of ‘Even If You Don’t’













“Even If You Don’t” is not a cancer story — it’s a love story. And even more than that, it’s the awe-inspiring life story of Kailen Combs Taylor.

Kailen’s husband Bryan C. Taylor wrote the inspiring memoir. “I simply allowed my heart to spill onto the page.” Taylor said.

Bryan grew up on a farm in small-town western Kentucky. There his dreams of becoming an author had their origins on an ancient Dell desktop.

In addition to his book, Bryan also maintains a blog about grief, where he seeks to teach others the many lessons that Kailen taught him.

Taylor says that Kailen lived with a perpetual sense of wonder, maintaining immutable joy and resilient hope in the midst of some of life’s most barbaric trials.

“I tried to narrate the story with fierce, heartrending candor. My hope is that readers will be engrossed by the harrowing love story, causing them to laugh, cry, and frantically turn the page, often all at once. And long after you finish the book and fall back into the hectic fray of life, you may find Kailen’s message still resonates in your heart: that life can be a fairytale, even when it’s a tragedy.’

‘Near the beginning, you’ll probably beg me to keep going. And near the end, you’ll probably beg me to stop.” Taylor says, describing the book as raw and completely unfiltered.

Bryan and Kailen were married for five years before she passed away from breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 25. She had relatives who live in the Williamsburg area, including Donnie and Debbie Patrick.

You are invited to meet the author Bryan C. Taylor as he has two book signings scheduled in Williamsburg on February 14th. First, he is scheduled to be at the Boswell Campus Center Lobby at the University of the Cumberlands from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later in the day, he will be at the Main Street Baptist Church from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Even If You Don’t” launched worldwide on Amazon.com on Saturday, January 27th, and hit #1 on Amazon in all it’s primary categories. It also ranked in the top 10 of ALL of Amazon new release bestsellers!

Bryan currently lives in Frankfort, Kentucky with his dog, Rupp. He spends his days working as a pharmacist, and, in lieu of sleep, his nights and early-mornings relentlessly pursuing his dream.

Connect with Bryan C. Taylor on Facebook @bryanctaylorauthor; and on Twitter and Instagram @bctaylorauthor. He also blogs at bryanctaylor.com/blog.