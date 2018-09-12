











Bonnie Louise Lambdin Wilson, 81, of Old Corbin Pike, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at her home.

She was born on February 4, 1937 in Whitley County, to the late Fred and Geneva Lambdin. She was a member of Watson Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gorman Wilson; daughter, Linda Wilson Croley Hamblin; her brothers, Freddie, Jim, Jackie and John Lambdin; sister, Myrtle Lambdin and the late husband of Heather Lawson, Brian Claxton.

She is survived by her children, Judy Wilson Hamblin (Denny), Debbie Croley (Joe Ben), Gorman Tommy Wilson (Dana) and Misty Prewitt (Rev. Roger), all of Williamsburg; 15 grandchildren, Sherry Lou of Corbin, Jamie Croley of Williamsburg, Kenny Joe Croley of Williamsburg, Benjamin Croley of Gatliff, Kim Roberts of McCreary County, Heather Lawson of the Jellico Creek Community, Rodney Hamblin of Williamsburg, Steve Croley of Williamsburg, Josh Wilson of Williamsburg, Becky Croley of Williamsburg, Jon Croley of Danville, Jesse Croley of Williamsburg, Jessica Beavers of Williamsburg, Rachel Prewitt of Williamsburg and Jake Prewitt of Williamsburg; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Drue Pratt, Barbara Cash, Deanna Allen, Shirley Butcher (Jay), Ronnie Lambdin, Mike Lambdin (Lavonda), Charlene Lambdin (Pete), Jolene Rose and Katie Price; sister-in-law, JoAnn Lambdin; brother-in-law, Johnny Philpot; special loved family friend, Danny Parks; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Thursday, September 13, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, September 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Prewitt and Rev. James Hodge officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, is in charge of all arrangements.