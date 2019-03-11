











Bonnie Gay Rees Dixon, 82, of Corbin, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

She was born August 29, 1936, in Knox County, a daughter of the late Esom and Dora Rees.

Bonnie was a loyal member of Sojourn Baptist Church, and the proud owner of Dixon’s Market.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Wayne Clyde Dixon; and by two sisters and seven brothers.

Bonnie is survived by two sons, Clyde Ray Dixon (Darla) of Corbin and Randy Dewayne Dixon (Lorie) of Corbin; granddaughters Benea Breeding (Josh) and Amerah Dixon; grandson Cody Dixon (Kayla); great-granddaughters Aubrey and Blakley Dixon, and great-grandsons TraSean and Jax Breeding; one brother, Ray Rees; and one sister, Ruth Sammons; and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

The funeral service was held Saturday, March 9, at Sojourn Baptist Church with Rev. Sam Moore, Rev. John Laws and Rev. Bill Mitchell officiating.

Burial was in the Dugger Cemetery. Bonnie’s family and friends served as pallbearers.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.