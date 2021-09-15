









Bonnie Garland, age 65, of Woodbine, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Baptist Heath Corbin.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Rae Rapier and Alva Ann Collins Rapier. Bonnie loved crafting and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dwayne Garland; twin sister, Connie Barton; and sister Ella Perry.

She is survived by her sons, Lee Douglas White and Wesley Clayton White (Ginger Marie); grandchildren, Clayton Ray White, Matthew Wesley White, and Hunter Douglas White; sister, Laura Thomas; brothers, JR Rapier and Johnny Rapier; nieces, Hannah, Sarahanne, and Gracie Barton; and by numerous other family members and friends who will miss her greatly.

Visitation will be from 2,00-4,00pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will follow at 4,00pm.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.