Bonnie Alabama Browning

Posted On 21 Dec 2020
Bonnie Alabama Browning, age 62, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 23, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery in Girdler, Kentucky. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00-9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

