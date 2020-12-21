









Bonnie Alabama Browning, age 62, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 23, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery in Girdler, Kentucky. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00-9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.