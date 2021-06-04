Bomb threat causes W’burg Walmart evacuation Thursday night











A Thursday evening bomb threat caused the evacuation of the Williamsburg Walmart, but no explosive device was found in the facility, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

About 9:23 p.m., Whitley County E-911 notified police about the bomb threat.

“A preliminary investigation conducted by officers on scene, indicates that an unknown person, placed a call to an on-duty employee, stating a bomb had been planted inside the store,” the release stated.

Williamsburg police officers immediately responded to the scene and assisted Walmart employees and customers in evacuating the store.

Williamsburg firefighters also responded and helped secure the area.

“An explosives detection K-9 with the Kentucky State Police was called to the scene. The facility was thoroughly searched, and there was no indication of explosives detected within the store,” the release stated.

The store closes to the public at 11 p.m. so it didn’t reopen for business Thursday evening, but the night shift crew was able to resume their work later Thursday evening, said Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. is in charge of the investigation.

Officers assisting at the scene included Williamsburg Police Officer Jason Williams, Officer Angie Vanover, Officer Greg Rhoades, Officer Eddie Cain, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jonas Saunders, and KSP Trooper Brandon Creekmore and Trooper Dallas Eubanks.

A Whitley County EMS ambulance was staged near-by as a precaution during the incident.

Williamsburg police are continuing the investigation.