Body of missing Hazard man recovered from Laurel River Friday morning











After nearly 80 hours of searching, the body of a Hazard man was recovered Friday morning from the Laurel River below the Laurel Lake dam.

Woodbine Search and Rescue, along with other first responders had been searching for 22-year-old Tyler Russell since Saturday night when he was reportedly swept from the area below the spillway when the gates were opened to generate power.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the body was recovered at approximately 8:30 a.m. approximately one–half mile downstream from where Russell had initially gone into the water.

Woodbine Search and Rescue Captain Felicia Fore said previously that Russell and three other individuals had taken a trail that runs below the dam where a number of swimming holes are located.

One of the individuals had already left the scene before the water began rushing through at approximately 5:30 p.m..

Two others were stranded on the bank by the rushing water.