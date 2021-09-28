Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Body found at Tennessee Welcome Center in Jellico Tuesday

Posted On 28 Sep 2021
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the welcome center off of southbound Interstate-75 in Jellico Tuesday to investigate the discovery of dead body.

