Bobby Ray Alsip, 69 of Adams Road, Corbin, passed away Sunday morning at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin.

He was the son of Amanda Adams Miller of Corbin.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 1:30 p.m.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin Cemetery in Corbin with Pastor Jonathan Sizemore officiating.