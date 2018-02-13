











Bobby McKinney, 66, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 11th, at the Manchester Mem-orial Hospital.

Bobby was born in Jellico, TN on May 21, 1951, son of the late Leona (Faulkner) and John McKinney.

Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Dailey (Holland) McKinney.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bobby was preceded in death his brothers and sister: Wilburn, Wilbert and Phyllis McKinney.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise McKinney Bush, and two sons, Bobby Wayne McKinney and wife Christy, and Jeff Young and wife Connie; 11 grandchildren: Ashley Bush, Alexis McKinney, Kylee McKinney, Khloe McKinney, Zachary McKinney, Jackson McKinney, Lee Young, Macey Young, Haley Lovett, Morgan Lovett and Seth Lovett; great grandson, Tucker McKinney; sister, Carrie Huddleston and husband Lowell; three brothers, Dan McKinney and wife Regina, Tommy McKinney and wife Karen, and Johnny McKinney and wife Theresa; and sister-in-law, Betty McKinney; and numerous other relatives and friends who mourn his passing.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, with Lowell Huddleston officiating.

Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.