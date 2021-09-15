









Bobby Kay Ridenour, age 79, of the Stinking Creek Community in Lafollette Tennessee passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Summit View Health of Rock Top. He was born November 3, 1941 in Stinking Creek.

Bobby is preceded in death by, daughter, Sharon K. Ridenour; mother, Nannie B. Ridenour; father, Hugh Ridenour; brother, Henry Earl Ridenour; and sister, Wanda Stewart.

He is survived by, his wife of 56 years, Martha Gay Ridenour; son, Stanley D. Ridenour and wife Debra; grandchildren, Jacob S. Ridenour and wife Stacey, Jessica S. Ridenour, and Jordan D. Ridenour; great-grandchildren, Victoria H. Ridenour, Jacob R. Ridenour, and Sarah Kaydance Ridenour; six step-grandchildren; and brother, William “Bill Fez” Ridenour; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Bobby’s wishes were to be cremated and a service is planned for a later date.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.