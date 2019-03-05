











Bobby Gene Vanover, 76, of Webster, FL and formerly of Williamsburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the home of his daughter.

He was born on December 4, 1942 in Williamsburg, to the late Solomon and Dessie Marie (Lovitt) Vanover.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cleda Marie Vanover; two grandsons; sister, Margaret Rogers and a brother, Ray Vanover.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by five daughters, Rita Harmon (Ronnie) of Rockholds, Renea Miller (Raymond) of Corbin, Jenny Collins-Freeman (Bruce) of Corbin, Jenny Osborne (Barry) of Keavy, and Jody Vanover of Williamsburg; four sons, Craig Vanover (Rebecca) of Flemingsburg, Bobby Vanover (Pam) of Williamsburg, Curtis Vanover (Melissa) of Williamsburg, and Christopher Vanover (Cheri) of Louisville; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, James Vanover (Mildred) of Williamsburg; three sisters, Mary Pate (Edwin) of Beaver Dam, Ruth Fields (Jim) of Beaver Dam, and Jovita Vanover of Kokomo, IN; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Faulkner officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Hill Cemetery on Whetstone Road following Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.