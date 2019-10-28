









Mr. Bobby G. Partin, age 86, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Parkcliffe of Northwood. He was born August 19, 1933 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Bobby was preceded in death by wife, Shirley Randolph Partin; sons, Jeffery S. Partin and Jimmy R. Partin; daughter, Laura Dunaway; parents, Robert and Blanche Heaps Partin; brothers, Clyde Partin and Clarence Partin; and sister, Charlene Cromwell.

He is survived by son-in-law, William “Bill” Dunaway of Perrysburg, Ohio; several grandchildren; brothers, Jim Partin and wife, Joyce and Bill Partin and wife, Charlotte; sister, Catherine Ridenour; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held Friday, October 25 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.