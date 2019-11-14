









Mr. Bobby Dale Campbell, age 76, husband of Percilla Campbell of Bramblewood Drive, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Corbin with Pastor Vernon Morris and Rev. Neal Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown-Campbell Cemetery in Knox County. The family will receive friends at the church from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.