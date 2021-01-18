









Bobbie Monday Shelby, age 73, of White Oak (Duff), Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Beech Tree Manor. She was born December 18, 1947 in Arthras, Tennessee. She and Jimmy were married January 20, 1967.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Parazida Carter Monday; brothers, R.L. “Sonny” Monday, John Monday and Billy Monday; and sister, Patsy Monday.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Shelby; son, Jeff Shelby and wife Mary; grandchildren, Cheyenne Shelby and Cierra Ward; great-grandchildren, Fisher, Kabella and Paisley Ward; brothers, Troy Monday, and Tommy Monday and Mary; sisters, Joyce Walker, and Debra Hatmaker and husband Danny “Bo”; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, at the Oddfellow Cemetery with Rev. Paul Cox officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.