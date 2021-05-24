









Bobbie Jean (King) Orick, age 78, of La Follette, Tennessee passed away Monday morning, May 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Bobbie was born on February 9, 1943 to the late Clarence H. King and Hazel (Byrd) King in Clairfield, TN. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Follette.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Charlie Lively; sister-in-law, Henrietta King; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ann and Louis Bollinger, and Nadine Orick and Dave.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Murial Orick, of La Follette; son, Timothy Orick, and wife, Lorna, of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter, Sherry Dotson, and husband, Allen, of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Whitney Dotson, Ashley Dotson, Joshua Dotson, and Becca Kroupa, and husband, Kevin; and one great-grand baby on the way; brother, Verlin King, of Wooldridge, TN; and a host of other friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, May 20, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh Dotson officiating. Special music was provided by Whitney Dotson and Ashley Dotson.

Interment followed in the Odd Fellows’ Cemetery located in the White Oak Community of Campbell County, TN.

Pallbearers were Murial Orick, Timothy Orick, Robert McDonie, David McDonie, and Devin McDonie.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.