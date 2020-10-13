









Bobbie Gibson, age 90, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gibson, and her parents, Bill and Susie Ellison.

She is survived by her daughters, Melody (Donnie) Burton and Mimi (Dave) Scott; grandsons, Ryan Burton, Clay (Lacie) Burton and Zach Burton; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jordan, Ellison Kate, Briggs and Nora Burton; and her grand-dogs, Ellie, Andy and Nash. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Gibson Swetnam and her family.

Per her wishes, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.