









Bobbie Gail Willis, age 58, of Chatsworth, GA, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at her sister’s home. She was born April 25, 1962, in Jellico, TN, to the late Bobby Hatfield and Virginia Jones Hatfield. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stevie Willis; and two nephews, Justin Hatfield and Brad Hatfield.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia Sasser of Williamsburg, KY; two sisters, Kim Perry of Cincinnati, OH, and Tanya Baird (Kenny) of Williamsburg, KY; five nieces, Kendra Baird, Krystal Peters (Travis), Heather Frazier (Thomas), Haley Phelps (Colton), and Madison Baird; one nephew, Jimmy Perry; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 14, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Turner officiating. Interment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Monday, September 14, at Ellison Funeral Home.

