









Bobbie Ann Young, age 68, of Raintree Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on February 17, 1952 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late William Michael and Flora (Beaver) Weldon.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Young of Williamsburg; four children, Edward Young Jr. of Corbin, William Young of Williamsburg, Jennifer Parks (Daniel) of Williamsburg and Jana Young of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren, Bradlee Hollis, Benjamin Hollis, Barrett Hollis, Isabella Parks, Kaitlyn Hale, Kevin Gorham, Brittany Gorham, Wesley Gorham and Montana Parks; three great-grandchildren, Rowan Gorham, Riley Gorham and Selena Hinton; sister, Virginia Wright of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 5, at Mt. Ash Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Young Cemetery on Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.