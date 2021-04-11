Block parties, Fourth of July, Old Fashioned Trading Days all returning in W’burg











Life in the COVID-19 era will be getting a lot more like normal this summer in Williamsburg with the return of community yard sales, summer block parties, the Fourth of July celebration, and Old Fashioned Trading Days.

“We are basically going to try to get things back to normal this summer as much as we can,” said Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays.

The first planned event is a craft show planned for May 8 at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

Hays noted that the tables will be spaced at least six feet apart, and social distancing rules would be in place, which means that there won’t be as many vendors as might ordinarily be the case.

The event will be first come, first served in terms of craft vendors setting up, but Hays noted there is the potential for the second gymnasium to be used at the tourism center for the event.

The community yard sales will resume starting on the first Saturday in June at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center, and will be held on the first Saturday of July, August, October, and November.

“Hopefully by June we will almost be back to normal,” Hays added.

There will be no community yard sale in December, but instead the annual Christmas bazaar will be hosted.

Similar social distancing rules utilized for the May craft fair will also be in place for the community yard sales.

There is no community yard sale in September because Old Fashioned Trading Days takes place that month.

Hays confirmed that Old Fashioned Trading Days is already scheduled for Sept. 9-11 in downtown Williamsburg.

Another event that is already on the calendar this year is the Fourth of July celebration.

“It’s a go this year,” Hays noted.

In regards to summer block parties, Hays said that officials are in the process of confirming dates for the concerts, which will likely be held every two weeks or so.

Officials are also trying to organize another type of event for many Fridays this summer when the block parties aren’t taking place, but this is still in the planning phase.

Hays added that city leaders are trying to find events where families can get out of the house with their children to enjoy after being couped up at the homes for the better part of the last 12 months.