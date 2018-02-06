Blakley – Perkins united in marriage













Megan Blakley and Dakota Perkins were united in marriage on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Inn in Williamsburg with the Reverend Jabe Smith officiating the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Tommy and Becky Blakley of Williamsburg.

She is the granddaughter of Wanda Blakley and the late Jesse “Buck” Blakley of Williamsburg and Ruby Mitchell of Emlyn.

Megan is currently a student at Eastern Kentucky University where she is majoring in Early Childhood Education. Megan plans a career working with children.

The groom is the son of Fred and Hazel Branham of Williamsburg and Doug and Becky Damron of Williamsburg. He is the grandson of LP and Kay Partin of Jellico Tn. and the late Glennis and Charlene Branham of Williamsburg.

Dakota will graduate this May with a degree in Chemistry from Eastern Kentucky University. He plans to work in the field of Chemistry while pursuing his Ph. D in Chemical Engineering.