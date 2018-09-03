











Blaine Cox, 79, of Bee Creek Road, Corbin, departed this life on Monday, August 27, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on May 12, 1939 in Garrett, to the late Wayne Cox and Juanita (Quiett) Cox.

He was a member of Frankfort Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Cox of Corbin; daughter, Jennie Lynn Calhoun (husband Rickey) of East Bernstadt; special friends, John and Tasha Wynn of Corbin; special cousin, Sharon Boggs of Hindman; Sowing Seeds of Kindness Doll Making Club; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral services were held Thursday, August 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge officiating.

He was laid to rest Friday, August 31, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East Cemetery in Grayson, KY.

