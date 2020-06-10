Previous Story
Black Lives Matter protest organizers say three-night event proved successful
Kentuckians for Change organizers, who led the Black Lives Matter protests that occurred in Corbin said the event held Thursday, Friday and Saturday was peaceful, drawing almost 300 people over the three nights.
