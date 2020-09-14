Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Black king stolen from Corbin’s giant Chess set

Posted On 14 Sep 2020
The black king isn’t dead, but he is gone, leaving the giant Chess set on the Corbin Tourism lot on North Main Street short one piece.

In place of the black king on the giant Chess set, someone has placed a Batman figurine as a stand-in to allow residents to again use the set.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel she received multiple Facebook messages last week that people who had gone to the lot to play a game found the piece missing.

The lot has video surveillance.

Kriebel said when she reviewed the surveillance, she learned that it was taken between 11 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Sept. 4.

While there is no clear shot of the perpetrators’ faces, Kriebel said the video shows the two pulling up to the curb, jumping out of their car, taking the piece, putting it in the back seat of the car, and driving away.

“They looked to be in their 20’s,” Kriebel said of the duo, adding that the car appears to be a white Volvo.

Kriebel said she will be ordering a replacement piece this week, which will cost $55.

“With shipping, it will be about $75,” Kriebel said.

However, fear not, Chess players. An unknown benefactor has donated a stand–in for the black king until the new piece arrives.

A two-foot tall Batman figurine is proudly occupying to space.

The figurine was standing on the board in the king’s place Monday morning.

“That is awesome,” Kriebel said when shown a photograph of the piece.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the theft is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-91122.

