Black Friday continues











Shoppers took to local stores Friday morning to enjoy Black Friday shopping deals.

Various local residents looked at books and toys at Ollie’s Bargain Hut. Numerous people also flocked to the Trademart Shopping Center to try and find deals at places ranging from Belks to JC Penney’s and Books A Million.

W.D. Bryants in Corbin was also a popular shopping destination. Some area residents decided to take advantage of the day off, and buy their live Christmas tree at the lot beside Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

While several people turned out to enjoy the shopping experience, crowds were not as large as they have been during past Black Friday events, which is being blamed largely on the COVID-19 pandemic.