Posted On August 1, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Bishop – Pence united in marriage

Courtney Suzanne Bishop and Devin Lee Pence were united in marriage on June 24, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, KY with the Rev. Randy Coy officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Scott and Dee Dee Bishop of Williamsburg. She is the granddaughter of Dave and Bonnie Bishop of Pleasant View and Shirley Davenport and the late Tracy Jack Davenport of Black Oak. Courtney graduated in May 2017 from Samford University’s McWhorter School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy. She is employed as a pharmacist by Walgreens.

The groom is the son of Kevin and Debbie Pence of Leitchfield. He is the grandson of Sadie Hall and the late Leonard Hall of Leitchfield and Lynnette Pence and the late Curtis Pence of Leitchfield. Devin graduated in 2016 from the University of Kentucky with a Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Business Administration. He is employed as a pharmacist by PharMerica.

The cocktail hour and reception were held at The Carrick House in Lexington.

After honeymooning in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple is residing in Louisville.