









Billy Wayne Watson, age 60, of Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 11, 1959 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late William and Pauline (Johnson) Watson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Brown and a brother, Jim Watson. Billy was a member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two sisters, Linda Lawson (Truman) and Sandra Leach (Gary) of Williamsburg; brothers, David Watson (Becky), Gary Watson (Lisa), Donnie Watson (Blanche), and Leon Watson (Becky), all of Williamsburg and Tony Watson (Karen) of Montana; brother-in-law, Elmer Brown of Rockholds; sister in-law, Betty Watson of Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Watson family in your prayers.

