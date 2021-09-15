









Billy “Wayne” Hatfield, age 62, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his residence with his family around him.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father, William Albert “Bill” Hatfield, and son, Jeremiah Padgett.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Perkins Hatfield; sons, Brian Wayne Hatfield, Billy Joe Hatfield (Brent), David Smith (Jeannie), Timothy Padgett (Daisy), and William Padgett; daughters, Jamie Partin (Daniel), and Summer Padgett (Larry); mother, June Murray Hatfield; brother, Sheldon Hatfield; sisters, Donna Ridenour (Bob), Sharon King, and Julie Rice (Joe); mother-in-law, Cora Huckaby; grandchildren, Cierra Partin (Randall), Caitlyn Padgett (Caleb), Anthony Padgett, Jeromiah Partin (Autumn), Khalea Hatfield, Megan Smith, Chase Smith, Gavin Padgett, Alivia Padgett, Andrew Harmon, Curtis Padgett, Emma Padgett; great-grandchildren, Emma Partin, Sawyer Partin, Harper Ellison and Eliza Jane Partin on her way.

Wayne passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and love. He won his battle with cancer and is now home with the Lord. Wayne was one of the most humble, caring, loving men. He would give a stranger his last dime if they needed it. He had a big heart and loved his family and friends dearly. He was always a hard worker and would go out of his way to help anyone. He will forever be in our hearts and loved beyond measure.

Funeral service was held on Monday, September 13, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Turner, Bro. Clyde Davis and Bro. Daniel Partin officiating.

Burial followed at Wayne’s residence in Whitley County, KY.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.