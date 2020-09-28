









Billy “Tater” Ferguson, Jr., aged 79, was born to John “Foggy Bill” Ferguson and Nona Myrtle (Fuson) Ferguson in Siler, KY on September 2, 1941.

Billy was the owner and operator of Ginger Trucking Company for more than 30 years in which he proudly transported coal, lumber and produce while training many others to professionally drive over the road trucks. Billy rarely met a stranger and was quick to help others in need by sharing his knowledge of diesel mechanics, and would share a story, two or more with those who knew him well. Billy survived several serious medical conditions over the past two years until he recently lost a battle with leukemia and peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 25, 2020.

He was baptized and a member of the First Advent Christian Church of Corbin, KY.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (Faulkner) Ferguson; along with his four children, Billy Joe Ferguson, Belinda Tracy (Ferguson) Laxton, Andrew Jason Ferguson, and Anthony Scott Ferguson. He also leaves his brother A.J. Ferguson and his grandchildren, Chelsea (Giesler) Simmons, Cody Ferguson, BreAnna Ferguson, John Ferguson, Joe Ferguson and Kane Ferguson; and a great-grandchild Braylynn Simmons.

There will be a visitation for family from 4:00-5:00 PM and friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, at Croley Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 30, at Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Mills, Ronnie Shelley, Glen Paul, and Chris McKee.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.