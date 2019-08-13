









Billy Ray Taylor, 62, formerly of Jellico, TN, passed away Monday morning, August 5, 2019 at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, TN.

He was born on November 11, 1956 to the late Banner J. Taylor, Jr. and Ethel (Roberts) Isabell in Jellico, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, who was like a father, John Isabell; paternal grandparents, Banner J. Taylor, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Drew Roberts and Mattie (Moore) Roberts.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Leach, of Williamsburg, KY; three brothers, Frank Taylor, of Paris, KY, Robert Taylor, of Somerset, KY, and Gary Taylor, of Michigan; several nieces and nephews; special great-niece, Brooklyn Parrott, of Williamsburg, KY and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

Mr. Taylor’s wishes were to be cremated with the following services.

The family received friends for visitation from on Friday, August 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The memorial service immediately followed on Friday, August 9, at 7 p.m. with Mr. Robert Taylor officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.