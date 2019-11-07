









Billy Ray Richardson, age 79, of Richardson Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on November 5, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on June 14, 1940 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Charlie Richardson and Sarah (White) Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Sarah (White) Richardson; daughters, Tersera Richardson and Toina Richardson; son, Mitchael Richardson; grandson, Seth Richardson; granddaughters, Christina Richardson and Emma Sue Partin; brothers, Linville Richardson, Paul Richardson, Lake Richardson, and Rannie Richardson; and sisters, Cassie Prewitt and Betty Green.

He is survived by one daughter, Trina Partin (Dwight) of Williamsburg; three sons, Michael Richardson (Jennie), Mark Richardson (Lisa), and Billy Ray Richardson (Jennie), all of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Dustin Richardson (Vanessa), Justin Richardson (Tosha), Korrie Richardson, Joshua Richardson, Kadence Richardson, Clint Partin, Claire Partin, and Zander Richardson; three great-grandchildren, Madison Richardson, Kali Cureton and Bryce Cureton; two sisters, Pauline Cox and Wilma Richardson, both of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour on Saturday, November 9, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Denny Roberts and Bro. Justin Richardson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.