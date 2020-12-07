









Billy Ray Gordon, age 84, of Springboro, Ohio, formerly of the Lot Community of Whitley County, Kentucky passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at the River Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Miamisburg, OH.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1935 to the late George W. Gordon and Lela Belle (Hamblin) Gordon in the Lot Community of Whitley County, KY. His paternal grandparents were the late Crawford Gordon and Martha Jane (Parrott) Gordon. His maternal grandparents were the late Preston Hamblin and Anna (Williams) Hamblin.

He was retired from the Springboro School System where he served in many capacities throughout the years including teacher and principal.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (Osborne) Gordon; brother, Harold Eugene Gordon and infant sister, Mary Ann Gordon.

He is survived by two daughters, Theresa Darlene Lyons, and husband, James, of Springboro, OH and Mary Ann Reece, and husband, Mark, of West Carrollton, OH; one son, Bryan Ray Gordon, and wife, Melissa, of Germantown, OH; nine grandchildren, Erin Bryant, Melissa Lyons, April Bartosic, Amber Robbins, Amy Booth, Kimberly Rowlette, Eric Reece, Hannah Reece, and Brandon Gordon; 11 great-grandchildren, Lily, Ariel, Johanna, Joshua James, Olivia, Michaela, Landon, Samuel, Katie, Phillip, and Nicholas; three brothers, Carl Gordon, and wife, Lena, of Middlesboro, KY, LeRoy Gordon, and wife, Jackie, of Greensville, OH, and Lloyd Gordon, and wife, Vera, of Carlisle, OH; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held on Monday, December 7, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Douglas officiating.

Interment followed in Lot Cemetery in Whitley County, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Hospice of Dayton.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.