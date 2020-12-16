









Billy Ray Breeding, Sr., age 92, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Boggs Breeding.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 21, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and to remember to socially distance. Memorial donations are suggested to Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.