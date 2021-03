Billy M. Karr, 74, of Lily, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Magdalene Lewis Karr.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 10, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Daniel Sears and Dennis Karr officiating. Burial followed in Locust Grove Cemetery. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.